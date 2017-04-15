NOTICE TOWN OF MORIAH WATER DISTRICT USERSDISTRICTS #1, #2 #3 & #4The Town of Moriah will be flushing fire hydrants for following areas the beginning around 8:00am on the following dates:Monday 4/24/2017-Witherbee Area Tuesday 4/25/2017-Mineville to Grover Hill Wednesday 4/26/2017-Grover Hills to Moriah CenterThursday 4/27/2017-Moriah Center to Moriah CornersFriday 4/28/2017 - Moriah Corners to top of Broad Street (includes Water District #4)Monday 5/1/17- Port Henry AreaTuesday 5/2/17- Port Henry Area It is recommended that you shut off your boiler or hot water heater and shut off your main valve coming into your home to prevent the possibility of siphoning water from your boiler or hot water heater. If you do not have a main valve, or are not sure of its location you can contact the Water Department at 942-3340. If your water is cloudy once the water is restored, run your outside hose until it clears.TT-04/15/2017-1TC-148955|