TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON Examination of Inventory and Valuation Data Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, notice is hereby given that the assessment inventory and valuation datais available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll filed on May 1, 2017, for the Town of North Hudson. An appointment to review this information may be made by telephoning the assessors office at (518)532-0539.Michael MarsdenJohn K. WilsonBruce E. CazaAssessorsTT-04/08/2017-1TC-148205|