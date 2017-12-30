THE TOWN BOARD of the Town of North Hudson will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, January 1, 2018, at 10:00 AM in the North Hudson Town Hall for personnel matters...Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-12/30/2017-1TC-172449|
