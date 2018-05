THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON annual clean-up will be held during the week of May 21, 2018. Tires, paint cans, concrete, construction debris, including sinks and toilets, batteries, household trash and propane tanks will not be picked up. Refrigerators must have doors removed. Brush should be piled with butt ends out, and wood and metal should be separated.TT-05/05/2018-1TC-184089|