NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF FINAL ASSESSMENT ROLL(Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law) Notice is hereby given that the Assessors of the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex, have completed the Final Assessment Roll for the current year. The roll may also be viewed online. The original Final Assessment Roll is filed with Essex County Real Property Tax Service and a certified copy thereof has been filed in the office of the Town Clerk of the Town of North Hudson where it may be seen and examined by any interested person.Dated this 30th day of June, 2018Michael A. MarsdenBruce E. CazaJohn K. WilsonBoard of AssessorsTT-07/28/2018-1TC-191736|