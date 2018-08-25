NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARDThe Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Regular Meeting of the Planning Board on Monday, the 27th Day of August, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following Planning Board business:Review proposed sub division plans submitted by Bruce Caza in the Town of North Hudson. The Board will address and conduct any and all other pertinent business before it or to come before it.The public is invited to attend and give comment.Should you have any questions, please call the Town of North Hudson at (518) 532-9811.TT-8/25/18-194306|