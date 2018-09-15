THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON will be accepting bids on a1979 Clark Logging Skidder, with a rebuilt 353 Detroit Diesel, being sold as is. Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on Monday, October 1, 2018, at which time the bids will be opened and read.All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope clearly marked SKIDDER BID on the outside of the envelope with the bidders name and address. A minimum reserve bid of $9,500 has been set for this item. The Town of North Hudson reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town of North Hudson. Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-09/15-09/22/2018-2TC-195956|