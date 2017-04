TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON RESCHEDULED MEETINGS The regularly scheduled meetings of the North Hudson Town Board for April 18, 2017 and May 16, 2017 have been rescheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2017 and Tuesday, May 23, 2017. The meetings will be held at 6:00 PM at the North Hudson Town Hall.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-04/08/2017-1TC-148402|