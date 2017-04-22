TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARD MEETING The Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Regular Meeting of the Planning Board on the 25th day of April, 2017, at 6:00 PM at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following business:Subdivision application submitted on behalf of Essex County relative to the subdivision of Tax Map No. 125.1-1-21 (84,63 acres of land Old Frontier Town) into two (2) lots, to wit:(1) One ten (10) acre lot(2) Remaining 74 acre lotThis is a request for a two (2) lot minor subdivision. The board will address and conduct any and all other pertinent business before it or to come before it.Should you have any questions, please the Town of North Hudson at (518) 5332-9811/Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-04/22/2017-1TC-149291|