THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON is seeking applicants for a part-time landfill attendant. This is a permanent position, 18 hours per week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Applicant must be 18 years of age. North Hudson residence is preferred. Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to: SUPERVISOR, Town of North Hudson, P.O. Box 60, North Hudson, NY 12855TT-08/05-08/19/2017-3TC-159571|