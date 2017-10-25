ANNUAL PRELIMINARY BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Preliminary Budget of the Town of North Hudson for the year 2018 has been completed and filed in the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of North Hudson. The North Hudson Town Board will hold a Public Hearing at the North Hudson Town Hall, North Hudson, New York, Essex County, on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. to review the Preliminary Budget. Any person may be heard, in favor or against, any item or items therein contained.The proposed salaries of the Supervisor, Town Clerk, Tax Collector, Highway Superintendent, Justice and each member of the Town Board are as follows:Town Councilman (each): $4,800.00Supervisor: $20,400.00Town Clerk: $9,305.00Tax Collector: $ 5,100.00Town Justice: $ 22,050.00Highway Superintendent: $43,700.00By order of the North Hudson Town Board, a copy of the Preliminary Budget is available at the office of the Town Clerk, where it may be inspected by any interested persons during regular hours.Sarah VinskusNorth Hudson Town ClerkDate of Notice: TT-10/28-11/04/2017-2TC-166938|