KEVIN DUNTLEY, THE HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON, has declared all town roads closed to trucks over 6 tons. This order shall begin immediately.Sarah Vinskus, Town ClerkTown of North HudsonTT-03/03/2018-1TC-177613|
