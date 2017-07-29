TOWN OF PUTNAM STATION NEW YORK The Democratic Caucus for the Town of Putnam Station will be held at the Putnam Central School, Lower Road, Putnam Station New York, on Saturday, August 12th, 2017 beginning at 9:30 AM until 10:45 AMThe Purpose of this Caucus is to nominate candidates for the following offices:Town Supervisor - 2 year termTown Board (2) - 4 year termsSupt. Of Highways - 2 year termsOnly enrolled Democrats are entitled to vote at the caucus, and no write-in or floor nominations will be accepted at the caucus.Those wishing to seek any of the above offices , should submit a letter of intent to the Town Chairman, Eugene Frost at efrost1@nycap.rr.com, or C. Irving Cummings at 779 County Route 2, Putnam Station New York 12861The Letter or email must be received or Post marked no later then August 11, 2017By Order of the Town of Putnam Station Democratic Committee, Eugene H. FrostC. Irving CummingsCo-ChairsTT-07/29/2017-1TC-158874|