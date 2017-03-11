NOTICE TEMPORARY CLOSING OF HIGHWAYS TOWN OF PUTNAM, N.Y. 12861

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Article 41, Section 1660 paragraph 1 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, that any vehicle with a gross weight of (6) tons shall be temporarily excluded in the Town of Putnam. Such exclusions shall take effect upon the erection of signs and remain in effect until the removal of the signs. This limitation of loads is necessary to prevent damage to the pavement during the spring frost breakup season.

Weight limit is on recommendation of Highway Superintendent Gary Treadway, and order of the Putnam Town Board.

TT-03/11/2017-1TC-145523|