NOTICE OF FILING COMPLETED ASSESSMENT ROLL WITH CLERK After Grievance Day(Pursuant to Section 516 of the Real Property Tax Law)Notice is hereby given that the Assessment Roll for the Town of Putnam in the County of Washington for the year 2017, has been finally completed by the undersigned Assessor, and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, on the 24th day of June, 2017, where the same will remain open to public inspection.Dated this 24th day of June, 2017William McCarty, Sole AssessorTown of PutnamTT-06/24/2017-1TC-155939|