PRELIMINARY BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE is hereby given that the Preliminary Budget for the Town of Putnam, for the fiscal year beginning January 1st, 2018 has been completed and filed in the Town Clerk's office, where it is available for inspection by any interested persons. The Town Clerk's office is open Mon, Tues, Fri & Sat. 9am - 1pm, Tues & Thurs 5pm - 7pm. The Preliminary Budget may also be viewed online at www.townofputnamny.com on the public notices page. FURTHER NOTICE is hereby given that the Town Board will meet and review said Preliminary Budget and hold a PUBLIC HEARING on October 12th, 2017 at the Putnam Town Hall at 7pm. At such time any person may be heard in favor or against any item therein contained. Pursuant to Section 108 of the Town Law, the proposed salaries of the following offices are as follows: Supervisor $20,000, Council Person (4) $3,400, Town Clerk $24,000, Superintendent of Highways $61,200, Town Justice $7,750. By order of the Putnam Town Board.