PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that effective immediately, all Town roads in the Town of Schroon, Essex County, N.Y. will be closed to vehicles with a weight load in excess of 6 tons, as per section 1660 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, until further notice.Dana ShaughnessyHighway SuperintendentMarch 30, 2017TT-04/08/2017-1TC-148176|