NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED LOCAL LAW AMENDING TOWN OF SCHROON ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP TO REZONE 7 DOCK STREET FROM B-2A ZONE TO B-1 ZONENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Schroon Town Board will hold a public hearing on August 14, 2017, beginning at 5:30 P.M. at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, concerning proposed Local Law No. 1 of 2017. Proposed Local Law No. 1 would amend the Towns Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 7 Dock Street, Tax Map Parcel number 147.54-2-30.000, from Resort Business (B-2A) to General Business (B-1) to allow construction of a new Stewarts Shop.A copy of the proposed Local Law is on file and available for review at the Town Clerks office during normal business hours.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at the time and place of the Public Hearing all interested persons will be given an opportunity to comment on proposed Local Law # 1 of 2017.Dated: July 24, 2017Patricia SavarieSchroon Town ClerkTT-07/29/2017-1TC-158989|