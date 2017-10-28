PUBLIC HEARING ON 2018 TOWN OF SCHROON BUDGETPursuant to the town board resolution of October 16, 2017, the Town Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a public hearing on the proposed Town Budget for 2018. All citizens and especially senior citizens are invited to attend and provide the Board with written and oral comments on the budget. The budget hearing will be held in the meeting room of Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, NY on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 5:30 PM. The Regular Town Board Meeting will follow after the Budget Hearing at 6:00 P.M.The Town Budget may be reviewed at the office of the Town Clerk during the regular office hours. All persons wishing to speak at this meeting will be permitted to do so.Supervisor $34,680.00 Supt. of Highways $43,226.00Councilpersons (4) $6,608.00Town Clerk $27,500.00 Town Justice $22,270.00Assessor, Chairman $32,304.00Town ClerkPatricia SavarieTT-10/28/2017-1TC-166825|