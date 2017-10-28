NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2017 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Schroon, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, on the 9th day of November, 2017, at 5:00 P.M. for the purpose of conducting a Public Hearing on introducing proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2017 entitled A Local Law to Override the Tax Levy Limit Established in General Municipal Law 3-C.PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said Public Hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Town Board will consider this Local Law and hear all parties interested therein concerning the same. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Town Clerk of the Town of Schroon.Patricia SavarieTown of SchroonTown ClerkTT-10/28/2017-1TC-166826|