TOWN OF SCHROON Please take notice that I, Patricia J. Savarie the undersigned Collector Receiver of Taxes of the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York, have duly received the warrant for the 2018 Tax Year. I will collect taxes Monday Friday from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Town Hall, Schroon Lake N.Y. Taxes may be paid 30 days from the postmark without charge of interest. Taxes remaining unpaid thereafter are subject to a 1% penalty in February; 2% penalty in March; and 3% penalty in April until the 30th of that month. Taxes are returned to the County Treasurers Office on May 1, 2018.Patricia J. SavarieTax CollectorTT-12/30/2017-1TC-172011|