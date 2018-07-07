NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Sawyer Trust for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 147.9-2-22. This project located at 1215 US Rt.9 Schroon Lake, N.Y. includes 2 lots. One for stand alone lot and one with a building currently constructed on the lot. The lots are located in town use zone R-20.SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 12th day of July 2018 at 7:00 PM in the Town Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard. By order of the Planning BoardGlen Repko, ChairmanTT-07/07/2018-1TC-190089|