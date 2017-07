TOWN OF SHCROON SPECIAL TOWN BOARD MEETING MONDAY, JULY 24, 2017 AT 12:00 PM TO DISCUSS FORCED MAIN PROJECT UNDER RODGERS BROOK BRIDGE AT 1:00 PM TO DISCUSS COURT CLERK POSITION SCHEDULING PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 1 OF 2017 AMENDING TOWN OF SCHROON ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP TO REZONE 7 DOCK STREET FROM B-2A ZONE TO B-1 ZONE.TT-07/22/2017-1TC-158195|