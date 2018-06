NOTICE OF FILING COMPLETED ASSESSMENT ROLL WITH CLERK AFTER GRIEVANCE DAY(PURSUANT TO SECTION 516 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW) Notice is hereby given that the Assessment roll for the Town of Stony Creek, in the County of Warren for the year 2018 has been finally completed by the undersigned Assessor(s), and a certified copy thereof was filed in the office of the Town Clerk, on the 1st day of July, 2018.Peter La GrasseAssessor (Chairmen)Zachary ThomasJohn C. DurhamNE-06/30/2018-1TC-188016|