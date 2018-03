TOWN OF THURMAN POSTING OF HIGHWAYS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Superintendent of Highways, Patrick Wood, of the Town of Thurman, Warren County, New York orders a temporary closing of all highways that are posted to vehicles having a gross weight of over six (6) tons. Effective from the time of Posting of Notices and continuing until conditions permit reopening of roads.Susan StaplesThurman Town ClerkNE-03/24/2018-1TC-179876|