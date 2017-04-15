TOWN OF TICONDEROGA MOUNT DEFIANCESTREAM RESTORATIONAES PROJECT NO. 4226DOCUMENT 001116INVITATION TO BIDProject: Town of TiconderogaMount Defiance Stream RestorationAES Project No. 4226Owner: Town of Ticonderoga132 Montcalm StreetTiconderoga, NY 12883Engineer: AES Northeast, PLLC10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, NY 12901The Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 to complete the construction of the Mount Defiance Stream. The project includes the following major components: the bulk excavation of a new stream channel, placement of rock reinforcement, landscape planting, manholes, pipe, concrete culverts, asphalt pavement, miscellaneous site improvements, and restoration. The project is located near the Town of Ticonderogas Town Hall on Cannon Ball Path located in Ticonderoga, New York.The project will be bid and awarded with one (1) Prime Contract: General Construction (GC). The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. A Bidders conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at the location of the Town Office, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. The required project substantial completion date is ninety (90) calendar days after date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement. Bidding and contract documents may be examined free of charge at the office of the Engineer. A complete set of the contract documents may be obtained from the Office of the Engineer: Architecture, Engineering, and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (AES Northeast), 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901, (518-561-1598). Only electronic contract documents are available for this project. Compact Disc Bidding Documents for a Stipulated Price Single Prime contract may be obtained from the office of the Engineer upon receipt of a $25 non-refundable processing fee.The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:Architecture, Engineering, and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC(AES Northeast, PLLC) 10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, New York 12901info@aesnortheast.com(518) 561-1598 Eastern Contractors Association, Inc.Albany, New York judyp@ecainc.orguna_taylor@mcgraw-hill.com

CDC Newsplans@cdcnews.com

Reed Construction Datadocprocessing@reedbusiness.com

Minority Contractors Association of Central New YorkPhone: (315) 575-1523 ffearrmitch@gmail.com

Bids shall be submitted to Ms. Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk, (from 8:00 to 4:00; Monday through Friday) in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder clearly marked on the face of the envelope.In addition to Bid Forms, the Bidder shall submit an executed Certification of Compliance with the Iran Divestment Act signed by the bidder or one of its officers as required by the General Municipal Law Sec. 103g.It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority & Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE), American Iron and Steel (AIS) and some other Clean/Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program requirements referenced in the Appendices of the Project Manual per NY State Revolving Fund Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2016, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. A non-collusive certificate is included with the Bid Form and must accompany the bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. No Bidder may withdraw a bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after opening thereof. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the bid or to reject any and all bids.Ms. Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk