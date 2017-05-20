AT A REGULAR MEETING OF THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, Essex County, NewYork, held at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, in Ticonderoga, New York in said Town, on the 11th day of May, 2017, at 6:00 oclock P.M., Prevailing Time.PRESENT:Joseph Giordano, SupervisorFred Hunsdon, CouncilmanWayne Taylor, CouncilmanDorcey Crammond, CouncilwomanResolution #160-2017In the Matterof The Increase and Improvement of Facilities of the Sewer District Nos. 2 through 12 in the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, NewYork (Additional Costs)ORDERCALLINGPUBLICHEARINGWHEREAS, pursuant to proceedings heretofore had and taken by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, pursuant to the provisions of Section 202-b of the Town Law, it has been determined to be in the public interest to provide for a certain increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District Nos. 2 through 12 (together, the "Districts; each a "Sewer District" or "District") in the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, at a maximum estimated cost of $8,999,453.53, consisting of the construction of improvements to and reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant, collection system and related facilities, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith;WHEREAS, it is anticipated at this time that the apportionment of such cost between the following Districts shall be based on an equation, the numerator of which shall be the equivalent dwelling units (EDU's ) for the particular district and the denominator of which shall be the total EDU's for all of the following Districts with the current EDU's, subject to change in the future, as follows: Sewer District No. 2 (Park Avenue) (80.7 EDU's), Sewer District No. 3 (Alexandria Avenue) (54 EDUs), Sewer District No. 4 (Homelands) (26.3 EDU's), Sewer District No. 5 (Village) (1467.86 EDU's), Sewer District No. 6 (Commerce Park) (110.2 EDU's ), Sewer District No. 7 (Delano Point) (26.1 EDU's), Sewer District No. 8 (Baldwin Road) (41.60 EDU's), Sewer District No. 9 (Black Point Road ) (142.55 EDU's), Sewer District No. 10 (Hearts Bay) (currently 0 EDU's), Sewer District No. 11 (Routes 9N & 74) (36.3 EDU's), and Sewer District No. 10 (Hague Road) (17.05 EDU's); andWHEREAS, a map, plan and report including an estimate of cost has heretofore been prepared in connection therewith and is on file in the office of the Town Clerk of such Town; andWHEREAS, in order to undertake the improvements to the aforesaid facilities as described therein, it will be necessary to expend the sum of $13,440,885.41, an increase of $4,441,431.88 over that previously authorized for such improvements, and an explanatory addendum (Revised Table No. 6.2, Addendum 7) to said map, plan and report, dated September 3, 2015 as heretofore amended in 2016, has been prepared and added thereto in connection therewith as to the increased cost; andWHEREAS, said capital project has been determined to be a Type I Action pursuant to the regulations of the NewYork State Department of Environmental Conservation promulgated pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, as to which a Full Environmental Assessment Form has been completed, and the additional costs described herein constitute a Type II Action pursuant to 6 NYCRR Part 617.5(c)(2), in the aggregate which it has been determined will not result in any significant adverse environmental impact; andWHEREAS, it is now desired to call a public hearing on the question of authorizing such increase and improvement of facilities of said Sewer District Nos. 2 through 12 at the revised maximum estimated cost; NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBYORDERED, by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, NewYork, as follows:Section 1. A public hearing will be held at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, in Ticonderoga, New York, in said Town, on the 8th day of June, 2017, at 6:00 oclock P.M., Prevailing Time, on the question of increasing and improving the facilities of the Sewer District Nos. 2 through 12 in the manner described in the preambles hereof, and to hear all persons interested in the subject thereof, concerning the same, and to take such action thereon as is required or authorized by law.Section 2. The Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of the Notice of Public Hearing hereinafter provided to be published once in the official newspaper designated for this purpose, and also to cause a copy thereof to be posted on the sign board of the Town, such publication and posting to be made not less than ten, nor more than twenty, days before the date designated for the hearing.Section 3. The notice of public hearing shall be in substantially the form attached hereto as Exhibit A and hereby made a part hereof.Section 4. This Order shall take effect immediately.The question of the adoption of the foregoing Order was duly put to a vote on roll call, which resulted as follows:Joseph Giordano, Supervisor VOTING AYEFred Hunsdon, Councilman VOTING AYEWayne Taylor, Councilman VOTING AYEDorcey Crammond, Councilwoman VOTING AYEThe Order was thereupon declared duly adopted.SEAL Tonya M. Thompson, Town Clerk

