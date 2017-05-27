THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA will be accepting Sealed Bids for a new 14' Stainless Steel multi-purpose dump body and snow plow for a tandem axel truck. Specs can be received at the Town Clerks Office, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY.Sealed Bids will be accepted in the Office of the Town Clerk at 132 Montcalm Street, PO Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 accompanied with Non-Collusive Statement until June 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all bids, when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.TT-05/27/2017-1TC-153043|