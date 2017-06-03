NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York (the Town) invites sealed bids for Traffic Line Painting in the Town.All such sealed bids must be received by the Town Clerk the Town Offices at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on or before the 7th day of June, 2017, at 2:00 p.m.; at such time and place, all sealed bids received will be publicly opened and read.Specifications, bid forms, proposed contract and non-collusion statements will be available for examination and procurement in the Town Clerks Office, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or by calling (518) 585-6677 beginning immediately through June 7, 2017.Only such bids as are made and filed upon the forms available in the Town Clerks Office and are enclosed in a sealed envelope clearly marked SEALED BID/LINE PAINTING will be accepted. A fully executed non-collusion statement shall be included with each bid proposal.Each bid shall be accompanied by either a certified check or a bid bond, in a form acceptable to the Town, payable to the Town in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the amount of the bid.A performance bond and labor and material bond in the form approved by the Town will be required by the successful bidder.The project shall be completed no later than August 1, 2017.The selected bidder must pay at least the prevailing wage rate and pay or provide the prevailing supplements, including the premium rates for overtime pay, as determined by the State of New York Labor Department in accordance with the Labor Law. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the bids which is considered by the Town to be merely irregular, immaterial or unsubstantial.Dated: May 25, 2017Ticonderoga, New YorkBy Order of the Town BoardTown of Ticonderoga, New York.Tonya Thompson, Town ClerkTown of TiconderogaTT-06/03/2017-1TC-153704|