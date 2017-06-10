REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Town of Ticonderoga will be accepting Proposals for repair, replacement or modernizing our current surveillance system. Proposals will be accepted in the Office of the Town Clerk at 132 Montcalm Street, P O Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 until June 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all proposals when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so. Tonya M. Thompson, Town Clerk TT-06/10/2017-1TC-154393|