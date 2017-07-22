NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF TICONDEROGA The Town of Ticonderoga will hold a public hearing on August 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY - Community Building, for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Town of Ticonderoga's current Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) project: #1139CRF-PF97-14, Community Center Armory Building Electronic Doors for Back Entrances in the amount of $100,000.00. The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR), and provides resources to eligible local governments for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure, and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the ongoing CDBG project. Comments related to the effectiveness of administration of the CDBG project will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of the CFR and in compliance with the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. The Community Building is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodations are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Tonya Thompson at 518-585-6677 at least one week in advance of the hearing date to allow for necessary arrangements. Written comments may also be submitted to Tonya Thompson at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883 until August 10, 2017.TT-07/22/2017-1TC-158183|