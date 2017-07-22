TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on August 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law amending Local Law #1 of 2011, which amended the Town of Ticonderoga Zoning Ordinance to prohibit residential uses in the Central Commercial District. The new amendment under consideration would limit the geographic location of this prohibition in the Central Commercial District. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated July 13, 2017.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-07/22/2017-1TC-158330|