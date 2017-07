THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA will be accepting Sealed Bids for a Konica Bizhub c203 stand alone copier - sold AS IS. Sealed Bids will be accepted in the Office of the Town Clerk at 132 Montcalm St, PO Box 471, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 until August 4, 2017 at 1:30 pm.The Town of Ticonderoga reserves the right to waive informalities in, or to reject any or all bids, when deemed in the best interest of the Town to do so.TT-07/22/2017-1TC-158332|