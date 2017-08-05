TOWN OF TICONDEROGA COMMUNITY BUILDING ALTERATIONS AES PROJECT NO. 4551 SECTION 001116 INVITATION TO BID Project: Town of Ticonderoga Community Building AlterationsOwner: Town of Ticonderoga 132 Montcalm StreetTiconderoga, NY 12883Architect/Engineer: Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (a.k.a AES Northeast) 10-12 City Hall PlacePlattsburgh, New York 12901Your firm is invited to submit a Bid under seal to the Town of Ticonderoga for the Community Building Alterations project located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY. Owner will receive Bids at the Community Building (Town Office) located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY until 3:00 PM local time on Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at which time and place the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be opened. Bids shall be submitted to Ms. Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk (from 8:00 to 4:00; Monday through Friday) at the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder clearly marked on the face of the envelope.Project Description: Various alterations to the Community Building, including parking lot reconstruction, new stormwater system, repointing stone work, other associated site features and restoration, new EPDM roofing, sealing windows and doors (including asbestos abatement), insulating attic, and re-routing of various roof drain leaders.The required project substantial completion date is one hundred and twenty (120) calendar days after date of Notice to Proceed, except all exterior work shall be completed by November 30, 2017.Bidding Documents can be electronically downloaded free of charge at www.aesnortheast.com under the Bid Docs link at the top of the webpage. Bidding Documents are also available on Compact Disc (CD) at the Office of the Architect for a $25.00 non-refundable Processing Fee. Printing is also available at our standard rates. Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Architect, AES Northeast, 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York, 12901.Bidders will be required to provide Bid security in the form of a Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the Bid Sum. Successful Bidders are required to give a Performance Bond and a Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the Bid Sum.The project will be bid and awarded as one single prime contract for all work.This project is subject to NYS Prevailing Wage and all construction workers shall be paid accordingly.Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. The Owner is tax exempt.Contractors bids are irrevocable for a period of forty-five (45) days after submission.A Pre-Bid meeting will be held for all Bidders at 9:00 A.M. local time on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at the Community Building located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY. Bidders are invited to attend.The Town reserves the right to award the project in accordance with the funding available and lowest responsible bid.The Town reserves the right to accept or reject any or all Bids. The Town intends to award the contract as soon as possible after the bid opening.TT-08/05/2017-1TC-159494|