TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORKNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGPLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on October 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, for the purpose of considering a local law to override the tax levy limit established in General Municipal Law section 3-c.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated September 21, 2017.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-09/30/2017-1TC-164381|