NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York (the Town) invites sealed bids for the purchase of the following:Unleaded Gasoline (Minimum Octane 87)E10 EthanolUltra-Low Sulfur DieselKerosenePropaneFuel Oil (Heating)All such sealed bids must be received by the Town Board at the Town Offices at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, on or before the 15th day of November, 2017 at 1:00 pm; at such time and place, all sealed bids received will be publicly opened and read. Specifications, bid forms, proposed contract and non-collusion statements will be available for examination and procurement in the Town Clerk's Office, located at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or by calling (518) 585-6677 beginning immediately through November 15, 2017.Only such bids as are made and filed upon the forms available in the Town Clerk's Office and are enclosed in a sealed envelope clearly marked SEALED PROPOSAL/BID-FUELwill be accepted.The Town reserves the right to reject any and all proposals/bids not considered to be in the best interest of the Town, and to waive any technical or formal defect in the proposals/bids which is considered by the Town to be merely irregular, immaterial or unsubstantial.Dated: October 12, 2017Ticonderoga, New YorkBy Order of the Town BoardTown of Ticonderoga, New York.Tonya Thompson, Town ClerkTown of TiconderogaTT-10/28/2017-1TC-166827|