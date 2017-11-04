THE TICONDEROGA TOWN BOARD WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING on the preliminary budget of the Town of Ticonderoga for the fiscal year 2018 on November 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.Pursuant to Town Law #108 the salaries of the elected officials as of 10/25/2017 are as follows:Councilpersons - $7,240.00Supervisor- $36,492.00Town Clerk - $45,614.40Highway Superintendent - $60,000.00Town Justices - $18,098.00A copy of the preliminary budget will be available C.O.B. November 3, 2017 in the Town Clerks Office at 132 Montcalm Street., Ticonderoga, N.Y. for inspection by any interested person during regular office hours (8 am to 4 pm)An opportunity to be heard in regard thereto will then and there be given to the public.By Order of the Ticonderoga Town BoardTonya M. Thompson, Town ClerkTT-11/4/2017-1TC-167551|