NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Assessor of the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, has completed the Tentative Assessment Roll for the current year and that a copy has been left with Town Clerk at Community Building, where it may be seen and examined by any interested person until the fourth Tuesday in May (or other applicable date.The Assessor will be in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll by Appointment only.1st Day May 5th Hours 9am-1pm 2nd Day May 9th Hours 4pm-8pm3rd Day May 21st Hours 3pm-7pm 4th Day May 22nd Hours 9am-1pm The Board of Assessment Review will meet on 5/22/18 between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, at Community Building in said town, to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments, on the written application of any person believing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is available at www.tax.ny.gov.Dated this 1st day of May 2018 Patricia A. OsierSole Assessor

