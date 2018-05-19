TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on May 24, 2018 at 2:00pm at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss proposed action with regard to 67 Montcalm Street in the Town of Ticonderoga pursuant to the Towns Nuisance Law.By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated May 10, 2018.Tonya ThompsonTown ClerkTT-05/19/2018-1TC-185272|