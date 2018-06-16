PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on June 26, 2018 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for an Use Variance submitted by Tim Welch concerning a property located at 64 The Portage, tax map number 150.59-5-19.100. All parties interested may be heard at such time.Amy L. Schryer, Deputy Town ClerkTT-06/16/2018-1TC-188059|