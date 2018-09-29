PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on October 9, 2018 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for an Appeal for Zoning Interpretation submitted by Elizabeth Lastowski concerning a property located at 64 Mount Hope Ave, property owned by St. Josephs Rehabilitation, tax map number 150-35-5-36.000. All parties interested may be heard at such time. Amy L. Schryer, Deputy Town ClerkTT-09/29/2018-1TC-197342|