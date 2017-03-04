TOWN OF TICONDEROGA

WPCP SECONDARY AND TERTIARY

UNIT PROCESS UPGRADES

NYSEFC # C5-5520-0700

AES PROJECT NO. 4174

DOCUMENT 001116

INVITATION TO BID

Project:

Town of Ticonderoga

WPCP Secondary and Tertiary

Unit Process Upgrades

AES Project No. 4174

Owner:

Town of Ticonderoga

132 Montcalm Street

Ticonderoga, NY 12883

Engineer:

AES Northeast, PLLC

10-12 City Hall Place

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to complete the installation of secondary and tertiary treatment upgrades at the Towns water pollution control plant. Work includes the following major components: installation of two replacement 60 diameter final clarifiers, UV disinfection equipment, electrical equipment, backup generator, site piping, restoration, and miscellaneous improvements located in the Town of Ticonderoga, New York.

The project will be bid and awarded as two (2) Prime Contracts: General Construction (GC) and Electrical (E). The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 a.m., March 29, 2017, at the Town of Ticonderoga Town Office, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

The required project substantial completion date is 790 calendar days after the date of Notice to Proceed and as further defined in the Agreement. Bidding and contract documents may be examined free of charge at the office of the Engineer. A complete set of bidding and contract documents on compact disk will be available on or after Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from the Office of the Engineer: Architecture, Engineering, and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC (AES Northeast), 10-12 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901, (518-561-1598) upon receipt of a $25 non-refundable processing fee.

The Bidding and Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Architecture, Engineering, and Land Surveying Northeast, PLLC

(AES Northeast, PLLC)

10-12 City Hall Place

Plattsburgh, New York 12901

info@aesnortheast.com

(518) 561-1598

Eastern Contractors Association, Inc.

judyp@ecainc.org

McGraw-Hill Construction/Dodge Reports

dodge_reocna@construction.com or www.construction.com

CDC News

plans@cdcnews.com

Construction Connect

Lucie.Campbell@ConstructConnect.com

Construction Market Data (CMD Group)

pspprojleads@cmdgroup.com

Minority Contractors Association of Central New York

Phone: (315) 575-1523

ffearrmitch@gmail.com

Bids shall be submitted to Ms. Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 (from 8:00 to 4:00; Monday through Friday) in sealed envelopes with the name and address of the Bidder clearly marked on the face of the envelope.

In addition to Bid Forms, the Bidder shall submit an executed Certification of Compliance with the Iran Divestment Act signed by the bidder or one of its officers as required by the General Municipal Law Sec. 103g.

It is the policy of the Owner to encourage disadvantaged business enterprises, including minority and women business participation in this project by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, and all bidders are expected to cooperate in implementing this policy. Additionally, all Bidders shall comply with the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Program Requirements and Bid Packet for Construction Contracts, Effective October 1, 2016, New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.

Bids shall be submitted on the provided forms in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Each Bid must be accompanied by a security deposit in the amount of 5% of the Bid and subject to the conditions provided in the Instruction to Bidders. A non-collusive certificate is included with the Bid Form and must accompany the bid. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish a 100% Performance Bond and a 100% Payment Bond. No Bidder may withdraw a bid within forty-five (45) calendar days after opening thereof.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities in the bid or to reject any and all bids.

Ms. Tonya Thompson, Town Clerk

TT-03/04/2017-1TC-145054|