THE RESOLUTION PUBLISHED HEREWITH was adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on the 27th day of April, 2017, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Ticonderoga is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the New York State Constitution.Joseph Giordano, SupervisorTown of Ticonderoga BOND RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF$333,138.00 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIAL BONDS OR A STATUTORY INSTALLMENT BOND OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA TO PAY THE COSTS FOR THE PURCHASE OF MULTIPLE TRUCKS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT FOR THE HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA AND AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA FOR THE AFORESAID PURPOSES AND IN CONNECTION THEREWITHWHEREAS, after due deliberation thereon, the Town Board (the Board) of the Town of Ticonderoga (the Town) desires to purchase a 2017 Western Star Model 4700SF 6x4 Truck together with a tandem axle package; a fourteen (14) foot stainless steel multi-purpose dump body and snow plow for said truck; and two (2) Ford F550 dump trucks, in the amount of Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00) (the Project) andWHEREAS, the total estimated cost of the Project is Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00) all of which is the responsibility of the Town; andWHEREAS, in order to finance the costs associated with the Project, the Town desires to issue notes or serial bonds or a statutory installment bond, in lieu of serial bonds, in the aggregate principal amount of Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00); and WHEREAS, no other bond anticipation notes have been previously authorized or issued in anticipation of the issuance of serial bonds authorized by this resolution and the bond anticipation notes authorized by this resolution will not serve to renew any other existing bond anticipation notes.NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Town Board of the Town as follows:Section 1. The specific object and/or purpose of the Project for which the obligations authorized by this Resolution is the purchase of a 2017 Western Star Model 4700SF 6x4 Truck together with a tandem axle package; a fourteen (14) foot stainless steel multi-purpose dump body and snow plow for said truck; and two (2) Ford F550 dump trucks in the amount of Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00).Section 2. The financing of the Project shall be undertaken by the Town through the issuance of a bond anticipation note or notes in accordance with and pursuant to the Local Finance Law of the State of New York in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00). The Town hereby authorizes any bonds, including a statutory installment bond, in lieu of serial bonds, to be issues for this Project in an amount not to exceed Three Hundred Thirty Three Thousand One Hundred Thirty Eight and No/100 US Dollars ($333,138.00). Section 3. The Town hereby authorizes the Supervisor of the Town (the Supervisor) to utilize funds held within the Fund and within the Budget for the purpose of physical public betterment or improvement and the payment of services rendered in connection with the Project and further authorizes the Supervisor to repay any funds expended from the Fund with funds borrowed in connection with any bond anticipation note or bonds, including statutory installment bonds, issued pursuant to and authorized by and through this bond resolution. Section 4. There are hereby authorized to be issued bond anticipation notes (Notes), including the renewal of such Notes, for the aforesaid specific objects or purposes in amounts up to but not exceeding the maximum amount of the Bonds herein authorized. Any such Notes issued shall be approved as to form and executed by the Supervisor, and issued in anticipation of the sale of the Bonds herein authorized.Section 5. It is hereby determined that the period of probable usefulness of the aforesaid specific objects or purposes is fifteen (15) years pursuant to Section 11.00(a)(28) of the Local Finance Law.Section 6. The full faith and credit of the Town is hereby irrevocably pledged for the payment of the principal of and interest on any Bonds or Notes issued in connection with this bond resolution, as the same respectively become due and payable. An annual appropriation shall be made in each year sufficient to pay the principal of, and any interest, if applicable, on the Bonds or Notes becoming due and payable in such years.Section 7. The maximum maturity of the Bonds shall not exceed five (5) years from the date of issuance, or periods of probable usefulness set forth above and shall mature on or before the date of the expiration of the aforesaid periods of probable usefulness as measured from the date of the Bonds or from the date of the first bond anticipation note issued in anticipation of the sale of such bonds, whichever date is earlier. If 165.00 of the Local Finance Law, and the power to invest the proceeds of sale is hereby delegated to the Supervisor and the power to invest in any instruments described in the said Section 165.00 is expressly granted.Section 14. To the extent that it is permitted to do so under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"), the Issuer hereby designates the Bonds and/or Notes as "qualified tax-exempt obligations" under Section 265(b)(3) of the Code. The Issuer hereby covenants that it will (i) take all actions on its part necessary to cause interest on the Bonds and/or Notes be excluded from gross income for purposes of Federal income taxes and (ii) refrain from taking any action which would cause interest on the Bonds and/or Notes to be included in gross income for purposes of Federal income taxes.Section 15. The validity of such Bonds and/or Notes (collectively "Obligations") may be contested only if:(1) Such Obligations are authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town is not authorized to expend money, or(2) The provisions of law which should be complied with at the date of publication of this resolution are not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced with twenty (20) days after the date of such publication, or (3) Such Obligations are authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.Section 16. This resolution, or a summary hereof, shall be published in full in The Sum Community News, which has been designated as the official newspaper of the Town for such purpose, together with a notice of the Clerk of the Town in substantially the form provided in Section 81.00 of the Local Finance Law.Section 17. The adoption of this Resolution is considered an action under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA). The Town hereby declares that this action is a Type II action pursuant to 6 NYCRR 617.5(27), and hereby declares that the action does not have a significant impact on the environment and the action is hereby precluded from further environmental review.Section 18. This resolution shall take effect immediately. TT-05/06/2017-1TC-151082|