Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC). Name: UFF I, LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on 08/20/2018. Office Location: 1035 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to the LLC at 1035 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804. Term: Perpetual. Purpose: To engage in any lawful business purpose in which an LLC may engage under the laws of the State of New York. Law Offices of William J. Nealon, III, 591 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY (518) 798-1727NE-9/1/18-10/6/18-194477|