THE TAXABLE RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA please take note that the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for said town has received the warrant for the collection of taxes listed on the 2018 tax role.I will attend at the Town Clerks office at the Community Building at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883 commencing January 2, 2018 excluding holidays.The hours of collection are from 8 AM to 3:30 PM. The last date to pay taxes at the Town Clerks office is April 30, 2018.Taxes paid or postmarked prior to February 1, 2018 will be accepted without penalty. Taxes paid or postmarked February 1 through February 28, 2018 will be assessed a penalty of 1%, taxes paid or postmarked March 1 through April 2, 2018 will be assessed a penalty of 2%, and taxes paid or postmarked April 1 through April 30, 2018 will be assessed a penalty of 3%.Unpaid taxes returned to the County Treasurer beginning May 1, 2018 will be assessed a 5% penalty plus 11% per annum from February 1st. Tonya M. ThompsonTax Collector/Town ClerkTT-01/20/2018-1TC-174007|