UNITED HEBREW COMMUNITY OF LAKE PLACID CEMETERY CORPORATION Lake Placid, New York NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF MEMBERS TO BE HELD MONDAY, AUGUST 20, 2018To Members of United Hebrew Community of Lake Placid Cemetery Corporation:Notice is hereby given that an annual meeting of members of United Hebrew Community of Lake Placid Cemetery Corporation, a New York Not-for-Profit Corporation (the Corporation), will be held at the Lake Placid Synagogue, 2301 Saranac Avenue, Lake Placid, New York 12946 on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for the following purpose:To elect Stephen M. Erman, Alec H. Friedmann, John Heimerdinger, Marilyn Heimerdinger, Sue Semegram, and Steven Bellew as Directors of the Corporation, to serve until the next annual meeting of members;To approve and ratify all actions taken, authorized or performed by the Directors of the Corporation since the last Annual Meeting of Members held on August 21, 2017; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting.You are deemed to be an owner of a lot in the Cemetery if (i) you purchased a lot directly from the Corporation, (ii) you are the heir of someone buried in the Cemetery or (iii) you inherited a lot. As the owner of full age of a lot in the Cemetery, as shown in the records of the Corporation, you may be deemed to be a member of the Corporation with the right to approve or reject certain actions by the Corporation, including the actions that are the subject of this notice. However, if there are two or more owners of a lot, then one of them designated in writing by a majority of them shall have the right to vote as a member. You may have multiple votes depending on the number of lots owned by you, as shown in the records of the Corporation. Your vote is very important. It is very important that your membership interest be represented. On behalf of the board of directors of the Corporation, we thank you for your cooperation.Sincerely,Stephen M. ErmanChairpersonVN-07/28-08/11/2018-3TC-191645|