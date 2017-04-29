UNIVERSAL INTERIORS LLC NOTICE OF FORMATION of a domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC):DATE OF FORMATION: The Articles of Organization were filed with the New York State Secretary of State on April 21, 2017.NEW YORK OFFICE LOCATION: Clinton CountyAGENT FOR PROCESS: The Secretary of State is designated as Agent upon whom process against the LLC may be served. The Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any process against the LLC to 107 Lawrence Paquette Drive, Champlain, New York 12919.PURPOSE: To engage in any lawful act or activity.NC-04/29-06/03/2017-6TC-150384|