NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids at the Office of the Purchasing Agent until 2:00 P.M. on February 17, 2017 for UPS Battery Replacement.
The bids shall be opened publicly and read aloud on February 17, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.
Please contact the Purchasing Office at (518) 873-3330 for additional information concerning the bidding. Specifications and standard proposals for the proposed work may be obtained at the above address, or on the Countys website at: www.co.essex.ny.us.
All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked "SEALED BID UPS BATTERY REPLACEMENT" clearly on the outside of the envelope.
Dated: February 8, 2017
Linda M. Wolf, CPA
Purchasing Agent
Essex County Government Center
7551 Court Street PO Box 217
Elizabethtown, New York 12932
(518) 873-3332
TT-02/18/2017-1TC-143783|