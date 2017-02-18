USED LOADER BID Town of Moriah Highway Department will be trading one (1) 1989 John Deere 544E Wheeled Loader towards one (1) used Wheeled Loader, 1995 or newer. Horse power to be between 115hp 170hp.

Town of Moriah reserves the right to reject any and all bids/proposals. Prior to submitting your bid, please contact Jamie Wilson at the Town of Moriah Highway Department, Monday Friday, 6:00am 2:00pm at (518) 942-7155.

All bids shall be in writing with the name and address of the bidder and shall be in a sealed envelope with the words Used Loader on the outside of the envelope and include a Non-Collusive Bid Certificate available from the Town Clerks Office. All bids must be received on or before 4:00pm on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Town Clerks Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974. All bids pursuant to this notice shall be opened and read at the Town of Moriah Regular Town Board Meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Town of Moriah Court House, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, NY.

Dated: February 8, 2017

Rose M. French

Town Clerk

TT-2/18/17-1TC-143748|