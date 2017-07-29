NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION FORMATION OF A NEW YORK LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANYThe name of the limited liability company is Velanja Hirpara, LLC (The LLC).The date of filing of the Articles of Organization with the Department of State was July 17, 2017.The county in New York in which the offices of the LLC are located is Warren County.The Secretary of State has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process may be served, and the Secretary of State shall mail a copy of any such process served against the LLC to Velanja Hirpara, LLC, 1 Abbey Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804. The business purpose of the LLC is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under the laws of the State of New York.BORGOS & DEL SIGNORE, P.C.Queensbury, New York 12804(518) 793-4900NE/AJ-07/29-09/02/2017-6TC-158494|